A Des Moines man was arrested on a federal warrant in Centerville Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement.
The Centerville Police Department and the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office assisted in executing the arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of S. 18th St. in Centerville.
Arrested was Brien Leroy Watson Jr., 39, of Des Moines. The Centerville Police Department said in a press release Watson was taken into custody without incident once located. Law enforcement said a supervised release violation led to the arrest warrant.
In 2014, Watson was sentenced in federal court as part of a cocaine bust involving multiple defendants. He was sentenced to five years in prison with four years of probation. He was sentenced on the charge of conspiracy to possess at least 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute.
According to federal court records, Watson left the Bridges of Iowa facility without permission on Feb. 12 and hadn’t returned since. A warrant had been outstanding for his arrest since that day. He is due in court Wednesday for an initial appearance.
The U.S. Marshals Service investigated and determined Watson was in Centerville. He was transported to Des Moines by the U.S. Marshals, the Centerville Police Department said.