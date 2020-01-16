A 12-year-old male child was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday evening.
Authorities were called to the 800 block of South 18th St. in Centerville at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities requested the child not be identified, but the child had a Centerville address.
An accident report released Thursday morning by the Centerville Police Department said the child dashed out into the highway in front of a vehicle.
The vehicle, a 2002 Kia Sportage driven by Johnnie Wayne Wells, 68, of Centerville, swerved to miss the child but was unable to avoid the collision.
The report lists the child as having suspected serious injuries. He was flown to Blanks Children’s Hospital by air ambulance. An update on his condition was not available Thursday morning.
Witnesses on scene told police they saw the child look both ways at the intersection of South 18th St. and Terry St., then started running across the highway.
Ambulance crews on scene said the child told them he thought he had enough time to cross the highway in front of the vehicle.