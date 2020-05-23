Local public health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases involving Appanoose County residents has risen to the double digits.
Saturday afternoon, the Appanoose County Public Health Department confirmed two new cases of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.
One of the cases is a female between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. The other case is a male between the ages of 41 and 60 years old.
Public health officials say the two are receiving appropriate medical care. They are the ninth and 10th case of the COVID-19 disease to be found in Appanoose County.
COVID-19 is generally mild, causing symptoms similar to a cold or flu. However, the disease can become more severe and require hospitalization and can lead to death. Older populations and those that are immunocompromised are generally believed to be at a higher risk of serious complications from the disease.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department will investigate to determine any individuals who may have come into contact with the two new patients and make notifications.
On Saturday, the state reported 419 newly confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the state’s total to 16,767.
Meanwhile, the state added 26 new deaths associated with the disease on Saturday, raising the state’s total to 444 since the pandemic began. However the deaths occurred between May 9 and May 22, a press release said.
Better news came today in Wapello County, where cases multiplied quickly earlier this month. Officials reported that of the 442 reported cases in the county, 206 have recovered. To date, the county has only reported three deaths from the disease.