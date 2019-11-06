Election turnout for local schools appears higher following Tuesday’s election, the first time city and school decision makers were voted for on the same night.
In September 2017, the last regular school board election, there were 352 voters voting in the Centerville district. There were 706 voters in 2015.
On Tuesday, exact voter counts weren’t yet available but the top vote-getter for Centerville School Board received 861 votes, signaling a slight uptick in voters with the change.
Overall, fewer voted Tuesday than did in November 2017, but a large jail referendum was on that ballot. In the 2015 city elections, there were 1,110 ballots cast countywide.
On Tuesday, there were 1,680 voters participating, still just a 19% turnout countywide.
For contrast, the last presidential election in Appanoose County prompted a 73.8% turnout.