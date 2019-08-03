A trial has been set for November in the case against a Centerville mother accused of child endangerment causing death.
Brittney Kay Keller, 30, of Centerville, was charged in May with child endangerment causing a death, a Class B felony. The trial has been set for Nov. 19 in Appanoose County.
Police charged Keller following the death of her 10-month-old son at their home in Centerville on May 21. Police said that Keller had left the child in the bathtub with a sibling. Keller told police, according to court filings, that she left the children in the tub with the water running but the drain plug out to grab towels, pajamas and diapers.
According to police, Keller said when she returned she found her son with his face underwater. She told police she was gone for less than five minutes. The child was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the Centerville hospital.
Police found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home, according to court documents.