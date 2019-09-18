ALBIA — A toxicology report showed that Timothy Pasa had a level of propofol — the same drug that was ruled the cause of Michael Jackson's death — in his system.
Dr. Dennis Klein, the state medical examiner, testified Wednesday that Timothy Pasa's blood contained a concentration of 0.18 micrograms per milliliter of the drug in his system at the time of autopsy.
The testimony comes in the first-degree murder and first-degree arson trial of Timothy Pasa's widow Barbara Pasa, 47, of Centerville. Barbara Pasa is accused by authorities of killing her husband, and her trial began Wednesday in Albia.
Defense attorney James Beres' cross-examination focused on the small amount of the drug in Timothy Pasa's system. Beres pointed to comparison's in Klein's report that a minor surgery would include a dose of nearly 3 micrograms per milliliter. Beres also turned attention to the recreational use of the drug, which is commonly used for a euphoric feeling, Klein testified.
During re-direct examination by assistant attorney general Scott Brown, Klein clarified that the amount dosed isn't the same as concentration.
Propofol is a quickly dissipating drug, Klein explained. It is used commonly by anesthesiologists to sedate individuals prior to surgery but can be undetectable in blood in a matter of minutes.
Additionally, Klein explained, the drug itself isn't fatal but rather its effects are. Common issues include slowed blood pressure and individuals being unable to protect their airway, which could lead to not being able to breathe.
Klein testified that by the time Timothy Pasa died much of the dosage of the drug could have had time to dissipate from his system. He said there is no test to determine the original dose of the drug, and that it could only be determined if authorities knew what time it was administered.
Wednesday featured a full day of action in the Barbara Pasa trial. Beyond opening statements to start the day, multiple witnesses were called to the stand.
Those witnesses included neighbors Rodger Maletta and Chris Kanselaar, Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs, Centerville Fire Department assistant fire chief Vern Milburn, son Owen Pasa, family member Beth Shilling and Klein.
Testimony in the trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday in Monroe County.