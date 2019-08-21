Public health officials say there has been increases of methamphetamine and opioid use in Appanoose County, as well as diagnosis of hepatitis C. The increase has led to the state public health office to schedule a town hall for later this month.
The community is invited to the Iowa Public Health Department’s town hall on opioid overdose and harm reduction interventions. It will be held at the Drake Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP in advance at https://forms.gle/2EKH7SLD1YvYvzYv7.
The purpose of the town hall is to determine how the state public health department can respond and provide support to issues being seen in Appanoose County.
The town hall comes as part of the department’s effort to develop resources related to HIV, hepatitis C and substance abuse complications.
Those in law enforcement, emergency medical services, substance abuse treatment facilities, medical providers, pharmacists and healthcare workers are requested to attend, as are general members of the community.