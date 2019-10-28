The annual Haunted History Tour covered seven figures of history in Appanoose County’s past.
More than five dozen attended the tour, held twice on Saturday at Oakland Cemetery in Centerville. Proceeds from the tour benefit the Appanoose County Historical Society.
Speaking during the tour were Tyler Morgan, Dan Wilson, Carissa Marshall, Brad McConville, Enfys McMurry and Dewey McConville.
The seven figures discussed were:
— Sam Lee, born James Samuel Lee in Warrensburg, Missouri. He lived from 1879-1938. Lee was employed at the Continental Hotel after his family moved to Centerville. He later worked at the Pure Ice Company, then as a truck driver for Jennings-Christopher Wholesale. He was a member and trustee of the Second Baptist Church, the Order of Knights of Tabor, and organized the Tuscan Lodge No. 42 of the Masonic Lodge. In 1913, the Centerville Colored Band was organized and he became its leader.
— Nettie Bever, who lived from 1887-1964. She was appointed Centerville police Matron in 1938, and also served as a juvenile probation officer for Appanoose County for 20 years and an attendance officer for Centerville Schools for 10 years. Bever was known around the state for her work. She headed a corps of Boy Scouts for several years who helped with patrol duties on Pancake Day.
— Hosford Edwin “H.E.” Valentine, who lived from 1865-1937. Originally of Edinburgh, Indiana, Valentine came to Centerville after his graduation from law school in 1894. He joined the law firm of Vermillion and Vermillion, which later became Vermillion and Valentine. Valentine was a life-long Democrat, elected mayor of Centerville in 1897, and resigned the following year to enter military service with Company E during the Spanish American War.
— Harry Luther, who lived from 1877-1968. Originally of Clinton, moved to Centerville in 1904 and over his life operated multiple businesses. He and his father first opened a hardware store on the Centerville square. Later, Luther became the first and largest automotive dealer in Centerville, selling Ford and Oakland vehicles. On the side, he set up movie theaters in the surrounding areas. In 1922, he joined his son Arthur in the radio business. Luther was also a notable photographer, with photos featured in the Des Moines Register. Many of his photographs are on file at the Appanoose County Historical and Coal Mining Museum.
— Schuyler Hart Jones, who lived from 1889-1954. He was a truck driver for the Pure Ice Company for 36 years and employed by Steve Martin as a salesman. He was the son of Rev. Pleasant Watkins Jones, who came to Centerville in 1885. In 1893, Rev. Jones organized the Second Baptist Church congregation and its 12 members, meeting under the First National Bank on the north side of the square and later on East Jackson St. Gov. F. M. Drake in 1986 traded the congregation a location on 18th Street, where the historic Second Baptist Church is currently located. Drake donated $50 to aid in the building of the church, which is about 1,528.33 in 2019 dollars.
— Vincenza Buscemi, born in Sicily lived from 1863-1920. She immigrated to Centerville in 1911. Her sons in 1919 purchased Midway Fruit Company on North 13th Street, across from the Majestic Theater. The brothers opened the Blue Bird Cafe in 1919, as well. They moved the Blue Bird Cafe in 1923 to the Rinehart building on the southside of the Centerville square. The brothers were known as the Battling Buscemis.
— Victoriano Reyes, born in Zacatercas, Mexico, lived from 1888-1993. He and his family moved to Texas in 1916 during the Mexican Revolution, and in 1918 moved to Centerville where Victoriano worked for the Rock Island Railroad, with the railroad providing a box car for them to live in. In 1923, he and his 14-year-old son hopped a freight train for a ride home. When they arrived to the depot in Centerville, Victoriano and his son were going to jump of the train. When he did, Victoriano slipped, falling beneath the train and instantly dying. He left his wife and six children without money or a provider. The citizens of Centerville started a fund to help support them. Three of the sons, Santos, Victor and Joseph, went into the service during World War II. Santos and Joseph were boxes, with Joseph an Iowa Golden Gloves Champion in 1942. The daughter, Juanita Pauline, became Sister Marilyn, serving as a teacher. She taught a few years at St. Mary’s School in Centerville.