A Sunday crash in Centerville injured three and severely damaged two vehicles.

According to a report by the Centerville Police Department, Laural Lynn Exline, 83, of Cincinnati, was backing a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis from a parking space on North 13th St.

Police said Exline mistakenly hit the accelerator pedal when meaning to hit the brake and backed into a parked Ford Explorer.

That explorer had a 6-year-old and 12-year-old inside that were injured. They and Exline were transported by ground ambulance to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center with possible injuries.

Exline was cited for failure to maintain control.

Damage to the Mercury was estimated at $3,000, and damage to the Ford was estimated at $6,000. Both vehicles were towed.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:31 p.m. on Sunday.

