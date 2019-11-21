Centerville police say a boarded-up home that had caught fire in 2017 was burglarized Wednesday afternoon
Officers noticed three individuals walking toward the back of the residence at 526 W. Lane St. in Centerville Wednesday at about 12:53 p.m.
Police noticed a large board had been removed that covered the backdoor of the residence. After police heard sounds coming from inside the residence, they entered and found three individuals in the basement cutting and removing copper electrical wire, court filings said.
Vicki Lynnette Wendland, 53, of Centerville; William Henry Vandermark, 41, of Mystic; and Stephanie Elizabeth Egbert, 30, of Mystic; were all charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
Officers said they also located a clothes hamper filled with freshly cut electrical wire. Each of the three, they said, were wearing gloves and covered in soot from the fire-damaged residence.
A class D felony is punishable by up to five years of prison, if convicted.