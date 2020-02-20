A Marshalltown man was sentenced in Appanoose County last week to prison for a theft charge from last July.
Joseph Wade Bown, 39, of Marshalltown, was sentenced to ten years in prison following guilty pleas to two class D felony charges on Feb. 12.
Centerville Police charged Bown in July 2019 with second-degree theft, a class D felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.
Police said Bown was staying at a person’s residence in Centerville and took six guns from the residence, five of which belonged to the victim that reported the crime.
Bown then attempted to sell at least two of the rifles and a black powder pistol, according to messages obtained by law enforcement.
As part of a plea the serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft was dismissed.
Bown received five year prison sentences for both charges, but they will run consecutively for a total of 10 years.
Bown was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $1,600 to one victim and $350 to another.