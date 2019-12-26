The Appanoose County area saw its fair share of news in 2019, with murder trials, controversy and more making headlines in the Daily Iowegian.
The news staff of the Daily Iowegian produced 847 local stories in the past year (more than 2 per calendar day). Those stories came in news and sports sections, covering headlines big and small.
Here’s a sampling of some of the most notable headlines of the year, in no particular order:
Davis convicted of murder
Promise City man Ethan Landon Davis was convicted by a local jury of first-degree murder. Authorities said he killed a deer hunter from Cedar Falls, Curtis Ross, in timber near Rathbun Lake in November 2017.
The trial took about two weeks in February. Prosecutors said Ross was the hunter who became the hunted when Davis, who they said was hiding from law enforcement for another crime, killed Ross on public hunting ground.
Davis was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has a pending appeal in the case.
Pasa convicted of murder
In the area’s second first-degree murder trial of the year, Centerville woman Barbara Pasa was convicted by a Monroe County jury for the killing of her husband Timothy Pasa.
In May 2018 authorities were called to a fire at the Pasa home. They found the body of Timothy Pasa while fighting that fire, badly burned.
Barbara Pasa was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson. After she was found guilty, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with an additional 25 years. Attorneys for Barbara Pasa recently filed their intent to appeal the verdict.
Nativity scene removal causes fury
In early 2019, the Daily Iowegian reported that locals had successfully raised more than $10,000 to purchase a life-size Nativity scene set. They intended to place it on the courthouse lawn. Come Christmastime, they did just that. In mid-November, the scene was placed but by December, it was ordered moved following a concern raised by local citizens.
The removal resulted in a petition to move the scene back to the courthouse lawn, in which more than 1,000 signed, and a heated city council, in which one supporter was removed.
Man guilty in officer assault case
A Centerville man was found guilty after a bench trial of reduced charges after an assault on a Centerville Police Officer.
Kaleb Darrell Morrow originally faced an attempted murder charge in the case. However, a judge determined that Morrow did not intend to kill Centerville Police Officer Gary Buckallew on March 17, 2019. Instead, the judge ruled that Morrow intended to cause serious injury.
Morrow was found guilty of assault on a police officer, a class D felony; interference with official acts causing serious injury, a class D felony; and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 21, 2020.
Judge: Bemis mistreated employees
An administrative law judge handed down a ruling favorable to a union and employees of a local manufacturing facility.
On July 1, a ruling of more than 100 pages was filed by the National Labor Relations Board, finding against Bemis’s (now Amcor) treatment of employees who aimed to unionize at its Centerville facility.
The decision found Bemis at its Centerville facility engaged in numerous unfair labor practices against its employees. Among other violations, Muhl found the company failed to negotiate in good faith with a union that local employees voted for by a 112-95 margin.
A proposed order includes offering several employees their former jobs back, back payments for lost wages, and more.
Attorneys for Bemis are challenging that order.
Algae disrupts Rathbun Lake
While not necessarily a rare occurrence, blue-green algae found to be toxic took over a large area of Rathbun Lake, prompting beach closures and nasty-tasting water during the warm fall period.
As temperatures cooled, conditions subsided, and it isn’t expected to be a further issue.
IHCC suspends nursing program
The nation faces a shortage of nurses, and a local education program suffered a shortage of prospective nurses.
The nursing program on the Indian Hills Community College campus in Centerville was suspended in 2019. College officials were hopeful that the program could return following a marketing push for fall 2020.
The program’s suspension did not affect the popular high school nursing programs in the area.
Conservation lawsuits settled, dismissed
Lawsuits brought by Appanoose County related to negative remarks on an audit resulting from the Appanoose County Conservation Board and Appanoose Conservation Foundation were either settled or dismissed.
A court dismissed lawsuits against former county conservation director Mark Hoffman and his daughter Amanda Hoffman for lack of foundation.
The foundation and county have filed paperwork to settle a third lawsuit between the entities.
Appanoose County had sued the Appanoose Conservation Foundation, a local non-profit, in response to several audits that questioned co-mingling between the foundation and the taxpayer-funded conservation board.
Among conditions in the proposed settlement, filed in September, were that the foundation would transfer the Sharon Bluff’s Ranger’s house back to the county.
Controversial zoning proposal approved
From March through June, the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors and rural residents staunchly opposed a zoning proposition by the city of Centerville. The council ultimately approved the proposal.
Centerville has implemented a two-mile extra-territorial zoning area. It faced significant public opposition during its proposal.
Among complaints from residents living on the outskirts of town that would be under the proposed extra-territorial zoning is that they have had, and will have, a lack of representation in the process.
Current uses of land are grandfathered in, assuming the proposal is approved by the council and implemented.
Most of the land was zoned as agricultural land. The city’s planning and zoning board now rules on zoning change requests in the two-mile radius around Centerville’s corporate boundaries.
New ambulance exits first year
A good portion of 2018 was spent haggling over the future of 911 ambulance services in Appanoose County. In 2019, the future, Centerville Fire and Rescue, was successfully launched and is closing its first year in business.
The new ambulance units, added under the umbrella of the Centerville Fire Department, now respond county-wide (with assistance from Moulton Ambulance in the eastern part of the county) to 911 calls and handle some interfacility transports.
This was done after a private ambulance company, Midwest Medical Transport, asked for and did not receive a major subsidy commitment from local governments. They pulled out of the area in December 2018. Mercy Ambulance helped fill the short gap until Centerville Fire and Rescue officially became the primary responder in January.
The Ritz receives major grant
A project to stabilize the Ritz Theatre building on the Centerville square won major grant support.
In November, a $75,000 grant was awarded to the “Putting back the Ritz” project, which will match the $88,000 raised from locals to stablize the structure.