A Centerville man received probation and a suspended prison sentence in two cases.
Steven Russell Ferguson, 63, of Centerville, was sentenced in the two separate felony cases last week. He received suspended prison time and probation in both.
The first of the two cases began in February 2019 when police said Ferguson went into the property at 826 E. Stewart St. in Centerville and committed a burglary. The burglary, however, was thwarted by police who were in the area on routine patrol.
In that incident, Ferguson was charged with third-degree burglary.
In September, police charged Ferguson in another case with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Officers said on Sept. 15 they took a report that someone stole tools from a residence at 512 E. Clark.
Ferguson’s property was a neighbor to that residence. Officers obtained a search warrant and found “approximately half of the stolen tools” in Ferguson’s truck that was parked behind his residence. Ferguson said he sold some of the tools.
Ferguson pled guilty in both cases and was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 13.
He pled to a lesser charge of attempted third-degree burglary for the February 2019 incident, and received a two-year suspended prison sentence and will be placed on informal probation for two years. He was ordered to pay restitution and fined $625 plus surcharges.
For the September incident, Ferguson pled guilty to a charge of third-degree theft. He received another two-year suspended prison sentence and will be placed on informal probation for two years. Similarly he was ordered to pay restitution, a $625 fine plus surcharges.