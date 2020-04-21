Closures related to the coronavirus outbreak have had a devastating impact on the revenues of businesses in Appanoose County.
Data from a survey conducted March 17-23 was released Tuesday by the University of Northern Iowa. The college's institute for decision making conducted the survey on behalf of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Appanoose County's totals were released following a public records request from the Daily Iowegian.
There were 57 businesses in Appanoose County that participated in the survey, researchers from UNI said in a report provided to the Daily Iowegian.
Roughly 82.5% reported in the survey that they were negatively impacted by the coronavirus. The leading impact was business operations themselves, followed by business development/sales as well as customer demand of products and services.
The impact at the time was an expected 66.84% decline in revenue.
As a result, 40% of those surveyed at the time reported they had closed their business and 32% had furloughed workers or reduced hours. Nearly 44% of businesses reported they had implemented employee restrictions of some kind.
Businesses were concerned with the financial impact on business liquidity and capital, with 78.9% identifying that as their top concern.
Roughly 9% of the workforce was working remotely at the time, with about 25% of the workforce being identified as eligible for remote work.
Roadblocks to work from home were identified as concerns over cybersecurity, which was identified in 15.8% of respondents. Concerns over internet bandwidth were identified by 10.5% of respondents.
Of 45 survey respondents who answered questions about resources needed to combat the coronavirus economic impact, 28, or 65.1%, said they needed general access to capital and 8, or 18.6%, said they needed loans that were low or no interest and forgivable.