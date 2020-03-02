A familiar face was hired on a part-time basis to handle geographical information and some minimal information technology tasks by the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors Monday.
Supervisors approved a one-year agreement with Jon Foster to perform tasks relating to the county’s geographical information system off-hours. Foster also said he would do some minimal IT tasks, such as installing new computers.
The work will be done off-hours, he said, outside of his current job at Rathbun Rural Water Association.
Foster will be paid $20,000. He was previously hired in a part-time role to provide GIS and IT services in 2018. He left his positions as GIS coordinator, internal IT and construction administrator in the summer of 2018.
Supervisors on Monday held off on hiring an IT administrator and will instead rely on Foster and their contract with GMD Solutions to complete work for the county.
County considering Snap Fitness option
Appanoose County Attorney Susan Scieszinski asked supervisors to consider the county offer Snap Fitness memberships as an option to its employees, similar to a recent agreement the City of Centerville announced.
John Cochran from Snap Fitness gave a brief presentation on the gym’s wellness program, which offers bulk-rate discounts to employers.
The City of Centerville is allowing employees to sign up at a reduced rate, though employees pay 100% of the cost through a payroll deduction. Supervisors seemed interested in a similar arrangement but wanted to gauge interest amongst the county’s pool of employees before proceeding.
CDS Coordinator glows in review
The county’s disability services coordinator was praised during a brief annual review Monday.
Stephanie Koch received top marks in all categories of the review, which was given by Jennifer Vitko, South Central Behavioral Health Region CEO.
“She’s completely independent,” Vitko said. “I do not receive any complaints. I don’t receive any type of requests for follow-up with her.”
In other action:
• Supervisors appointed Beth Burgin to serve as zoning administrator in addition to her duties at the assessor’s office.
• Liquor licenses for K and T Damsite Partnership and Wrays American Smoked Meats were approved.
• Supervisors approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget following no public comments.