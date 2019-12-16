Supervisors on Monday halved the recommended salary increases for elected officials, citing concerns over the county’s ability to pay them.
The recommendations come from a citizen-panel established by Iowa code, but unlike supervisors they don’t have to consider the county’s ability to pay for the salary increases.
Additionally, while they only recommend the salary for elected officials, the codified pay structure means many of the lower-level county employees have their salaries set based on the elected official’s salary.
For instance, sheriff’s deputies make up to 80 percent of the sheriff’s salary.
The supervisors at their meeting on Monday halved the requested salary increases. Supervisors must ultimately take the increases as proposed, cut them equally or adopt to keep salaries level.
The board of supervisors will each receive a $360 raise for the year next week. The county attorney’s salary will rise $5,000 and the sheriff’s salary will rise $6030.50. The county treasurer, auditor and recorder will each receive a $1,200 pay bump in the yearly salaries.
The initial request would have been a proposal to increase the salaries of the eight elected officials would have cost a little more than $31,000 alone. However, by the time the rest of the county’s wages increased as a result the cost would have far extended into six figures.
In other action:
— The supervisors accepted the loan bid from Midwest Alarm Systems, extended from Superior Cable, for a new fire alarm system in the courthouse. The total price quoted is for $19,496.25.
— A renewal was approved with Carosh following a presentation by their representative Roger Shindell. The company provides HIPPA-related training and support for the county.
— Four bridges in the county were downgraded in load limits from six ton to 3 ton. Based on the report from Calhoun-Burns, county engineer Brad Skinner said his department will revamp their five-year plan to change the order of bridges to address more critical needs.