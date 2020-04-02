Centerville City Council zoom meeting

The Centerville City Council is using Zoom to conduct its meetings remotely but still make them publicly accessible during social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus. The public can access meetings through the Zoom application or by calling in through the telephone.

 Photo by Kyle Ocker/Daily Iowegian

On Monday, the Centerville City Council and Appanoose County Supervisors are holding regular meetings that aren’t so regular.

The Board of Supervisors are limiting in-person attendance to the meeting with no more than 10 allowed in the room when they gavel in for Monday’s meeting at 9 a.m.

The regular meeting of the Centerville City Council Monday night at 6 p.m. is fully virtual.

The public is still allowed to participate and either listen in or view the meetings from afar. Here’s how:

APPANOOSE COUNTY SUPERVISORS

Meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Monday. Connect via telephone by calling 1-978-990-5000 and enter access code 777593.

CENTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL

The public can connect to the meeting via computer, mobile device or phone call. To view the meeting, connect via Zoom on a computer or electronic device. The link is: bit.ly/CentervilleCouncilZoom.

The public can also dial in on a conference call by calling 1-301-715-8592 with meeting ID 278900261. Public comment will still be taking. Individuals using the Zoom service to connect can use the “Raise Hand” function to be recognized during the meeting. Otherwise, dial *9 on the phone. State name and address prior to making comments.

Kyle Ocker can be reached at kocker@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker

