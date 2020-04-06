The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors on Monday called for an election that would re-shape the county's local option sales tax to pay for a new jail and law enforcement center.
The vote would be held on Sept. 8, and would be the third time voters in the county have been asked to approve a new jail and law enforcement center.
The two previous votes both failed to reach a 60% threshold that would have paid for the project through property taxes.
Now, the third vote will instead attempt to fund the project through sales tax revenue solely. Officials have said they heard from property owners in the county who felt sales tax would be a better avenue to fund the project.
Local option sales tax comes from 1% on applicable goods. If approved, 100% of the income from this tax in unincorporated areas of the county would go towards the jail and law center project.
Currently, the unincorporated areas have used 60% of the sales tax revenues for property tax relief, 20% for secondary roads and 20% for infrastructure.
Voters will be asked to vote for two separate ballot issues: one that repeals the current sales tax allocation and would shift funds to the law center project beginning in 2021, and another that will erase the sunset on the tax.
Officials would ultimately build a new jail and law enforcement center on Dewey Road on the south edge of Centerville.
In other action:
— The fiscal year 2020-21 budget was approved, with no public comments.
— The five-year road program from Appanoose County Secondary Roads was approved.
— Supervisors approved the union contract for PPME, Local 2003.
— The deputy sheriffs and jail staffs were exempted from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, following a request by Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson. The federal act requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for reasons related to COVID-19. The law allows for these employees to be exempted.
— Payments from RMA Armament will be deferred for 60 days per the company's request. The payments were for an economic development loan that began April 18, 2016, for a total of $150,000. Interest on those payments is also deferred. The company said this will allow them to retain their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.