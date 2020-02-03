County highways between Unionville, Iowa and the Davis County line will be getting some attention this year.
The Appanoose County Supervisors on Monday approved a patching project contract with Midwest Contractors, Inc. of Cedar Falls.
The project was bid for $497,425.92, about half of the county’s programmed cost estimate.
The work would occur on Highway T61 and Highway J3T from Unionville, Iowa to the Davis County line, or about 4.5 miles of county road.
In other action:
— Carl Clark, the mayor of Mystic, requested the supervisors’ assistance on two derelict properties in Mystic. The city is attempting to deal with those properties, and requested the county take possession of the property and abate the taxes.
County Attorney Susan Scieszinski recommended the county decline the request, and suggested Clark instead look into the city’s ability to obtain the property through a court proceeding.
— Supervisors approved changes to the 28E agreement with the South Central Behavior Health Region. With the addition of members to the region’s governing board, the 28E agreement approves a chance to the region’s bylaws to only allow county supervisor appointees on the region board to approve the region’s budget.