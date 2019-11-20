The results of races that crossed county lines were approved in a second tier canvass of results Monday by the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors.
Official results of those races are listed below.
City of Moravia – Mayor
x-Roy Miller 112
William Lewis 64
Joe Cloyed (write-in): 6
Write-ins (scattering): 9
City of Moravia – Council at Large
x-Sheila Kirby 127
x-Donald Havard (name drawn) 64
Ronald Deal 64
Darcy Weilbrenner-Sheldon 53
Jonathen Mullins 27
Shawn Richardson 18
Terra Walker 7
Jayci Stewart 7
Write-ins 12
City of Moravia – Council at-Large to fill vacancy
x-George Bob Robinson 113
Gary Ehrle (write-in) 53
Write-ins (scattering) 12
Moravia Community Schools – District 2
x-James Hanes 296
Write-ins 9
Moravia Community Schools – District 4
x-Jerry Robison 184
Connie Brown 146
Moravia Community Schools – District 5
x-John Baty 273
Jayci Stewart 61
Write-ins 1
Moulton-Udell Community Schools – Director at-large
x-Rex Harris 150
x-Mark Amos King 135
x-Randy Welch 123
Susan Fitzgerald 73
Write-ins 1
x-denotes winner