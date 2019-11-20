The results of races that crossed county lines were approved in a second tier canvass of results Monday by the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors.

Official results of those races are listed below.

City of Moravia – Mayor

x-Roy Miller 112

William Lewis 64

Joe Cloyed (write-in): 6

Write-ins (scattering): 9

City of Moravia – Council at Large

x-Sheila Kirby 127

x-Donald Havard (name drawn) 64

Ronald Deal 64

Darcy Weilbrenner-Sheldon 53

Jonathen Mullins 27

Shawn Richardson 18

Terra Walker 7

Jayci Stewart 7

Write-ins 12

City of Moravia – Council at-Large to fill vacancy

x-George Bob Robinson 113

Gary Ehrle (write-in) 53

Write-ins (scattering) 12

Moravia Community Schools – District 2

x-James Hanes 296

Write-ins 9

Moravia Community Schools – District 4

x-Jerry Robison 184

Connie Brown 146

Moravia Community Schools – District 5

x-John Baty 273

Jayci Stewart 61

Write-ins 1

Moulton-Udell Community Schools – Director at-large

x-Rex Harris 150

x-Mark Amos King 135

x-Randy Welch 123

Susan Fitzgerald 73

Write-ins 1

x-denotes winner

