The Appanoose County Supervisors Monday voted to send off a farm-to-market joint and crack sealing project out for bid.
The project will cover about 26 miles of road in Appanoose County. Highway J46 from Highway 5 west to the Appanoose/Wayne County line, 243rd Avenue and 244th Avenue, and Highway S70 from Highway 2 to Highway J18 will receive attention.
"The three segments in question there are estimated in cost around $260,000," engineer Brad Skinner said.
The project will be out for bid by the end of October. Depending on the weather, the work may be done later this year or next year.
In connection with the city of Centerville's recent implementation of extraterritorial zoning, giving them zoning authority for the two-mile radius of unincorporated area around Centerville, the board of supervisors approved its zoning representatives.
Linda Rouse and Blake White were appointed to serve on the planning and zoning commission. Mark McGill and Bob Morris were appointed to the zoning board of adjustment.
In other action:
— Supervisors approved supplying GIS data and imagery to the city of Centerville for a cost of $1,500. Waits cast a dissenting vote, after originally moving to charge $1,000 for the data, but the motion passed 2-1. A motion by Waits to instruct county GIS coordinator Jason Murphy to begin negotiating an agreement for ongoing data usage with the city did not receive a second. Supervisors Linda Demry and Neal Smith indicated to wait until flights to collect the imaging data were closer before attempting to reach an agreement with the city.
— There was a discussion with Iowa Southern Railway about formalizing an agreement based on past practice between the railroad and the county. The agreement would involve two bridges in Appanoose County which were built when the railroad expanded to carry cars over the train tracks. In the past, the county roads department would maintain the bridge deck and railing, then bill Iowa Southern Railway for reimbursement and the railway would maintain the supporting structure of the bridge. Supervisors voted 3-0 to continue that agreement and directed Skinner to develop a written agreement for the future.
— On Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. members of the supervisors will meet with other area supervisors and legislators at the Seymour Tap Eatery.
