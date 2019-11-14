On Tuesday, the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors approved the election results from Nov. 5.

Results of races that cross county lines will not be made official until Nov. 12, when results from other counties can be added to the totals from Appanoose County.

The races affected include those for the city of Moravia, and the school boards of Moravia, Moulton-Udell and Seymour. The school board totals are not listed below, however, the City of Moravia races are as those races did not receive any votes from Monroe County that need to be tallied. The school races will be published once they are declared official.

The results for other races are now official. The results of Appanoose County races, including only Appanoose County ballots, are below. Winners are denoted by an “x” in front of their name in the list.

Centerville Mayor

x-Mike O’Connor 643

Write-ins 14

Centerville Council Member Ward 1

x-Jan Spurgeon 199

Write-ins 10

Centerville Council Member Ward 3

x-Jay Dillard 179

Write-ins 9

Centerville Council Member At-Large

x-Darrin Hamilton 341

Scott Buban 320

Write-ins 4

Cincinnati Mayor

x-Jessica Lenik 44

Write-ins 1

Cincinnati Council At-Large

x-Debra Tait 36

x-Rick Long 39

Bruce Clinkenbeard 5

Write-ins 2

Exline Mayor

x-Gary Hull 26

Write-ins 2

Exline Council Member At-Large

x-Charles E. Coffman 26

x-Jim Burns 26

x-David Steele 25

x-Pat Proffitt (write-in) 10

x-Vicki Cowan 19

Write-ins scattering 6

Moravia Mayor

x-Roy Miller 112

William Lewis 64

Joe Cloyed (Write-in) 6

Write-ins scattering: 9

Moravia Council Member At-Large

(Note: Donald Havard’s name was drawn as the winner, breaking a two-way tie in voting with Ronald Deal. This race will not be official until Nov. 19, but results are not expected to change.)

x-Sheila Kirby 127

x-Donald Havard 64

Ronald Deal 64

Darcy Weilbrenner-Sheldon 53

Jonathen Mullins 27

Shawn Richardson 18

Terra Walker 7

Jayci Stewart 7

Write-ins 12

Moravia Council Member At-Large, to fill vacancy

x-George Bob Robinson 113

Write-in: Gary Ehrle 53

Write-ins: Scattering 12

Moulton Mayor

x-Jason D. Ogden 99

Write-ins 2

Moulton Council Member At-Large

x-Mary L. Boyd 85

x-Susan D. Fitzgerald 81

x-Terry L. Pangburn 54

Write-in: John Replogle 34

Write-ins: Scattering 15

Mystic Mayor

x-Write-in: Carl Clark 57

John Hatfield 38

Mystic Council Member At-Large

x-Tom Wendland 81

x-Debbie Waits 76

x-Brian E. Brown 71

x-John B. Warnick 67

x-James Hatfield 58

Rebecca Bills 35

Write-ins 25

Numa Mayor

x-Write-in: Michelle Kauzlarich 10

Numa Council Member At-Large

x-Donna L Sales 14

Write-ins 0

Plano Mayor

x-Richard Gorden 14

Write-ins 0

Plano Council Member At-Large

x-Emma Lee Leopard 15

x-Willa Dobbs 15

x-Marilyn Gorden 13

x-Thomas Wilson 13

x-Chad C. Clark 13

Write-ins 0

Rathbun Mayor

x-Barbara E Milburn 8

Write-ins 0

Rathbun Council Member At-Large

x-Richard M Glovas 8

x-Ronnie Milburn 8

x-Phyllis Gray 8

x-Ralph Gray 8

x-Mike Baker 8

Write-ins 0

Udell Mayor

x-Eric Wade Pace 8

Write-ins 0

Udell Council Member At-Large

x-Joseph Snow 8

x-Mary R Clark 8

x-Write-in: Brandie Ballanger 8

x-Write-in: Jesse Ballanger 7

x-Marilyn J Koehler 7

Write-ins: Scattering 1

Unionville, Iowa Mayor

x-Write-in: Krystal Bronson 14

Unionville, Iowa Council Member At-Large

x-Write-in: Richard Ewing 10

x-Write-in: Denise Ewing 11

x-Write-in: Sandy Snow 14

x-Write-in: Paula Ward 12

x-Write-in: Louise Ingram 11

Write-ins: Scattering 9

Centerville Community School District Director At-Large

x-Mike Moore 861

x-Kevin R Wiskus 694

x-Brooke Johnson 688

x-Kris Shondel 646

Travis Yeomans 528

Write-ins 29

Public Measure A: EMS income surtax renewal

x-Yes 1248

No 358

Kyle Ocker can be reached at kocker@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Daily Iowegian. Prior to becoming editor, Ocker was a correspondent, sports editor and associate editor at the Daily Iowegian, and was the managing editor of the Knoxville Journal-Express.

Recommended for you