On Tuesday, the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors approved the election results from Nov. 5.
Results of races that cross county lines will not be made official until Nov. 12, when results from other counties can be added to the totals from Appanoose County.
The races affected include those for the city of Moravia, and the school boards of Moravia, Moulton-Udell and Seymour. The school board totals are not listed below, however, the City of Moravia races are as those races did not receive any votes from Monroe County that need to be tallied. The school races will be published once they are declared official.
The results for other races are now official. The results of Appanoose County races, including only Appanoose County ballots, are below. Winners are denoted by an “x” in front of their name in the list.
Centerville Mayor
x-Mike O’Connor 643
Write-ins 14
Centerville Council Member Ward 1
x-Jan Spurgeon 199
Write-ins 10
Centerville Council Member Ward 3
x-Jay Dillard 179
Write-ins 9
Centerville Council Member At-Large
x-Darrin Hamilton 341
Scott Buban 320
Write-ins 4
Cincinnati Mayor
x-Jessica Lenik 44
Write-ins 1
Cincinnati Council At-Large
x-Debra Tait 36
x-Rick Long 39
Bruce Clinkenbeard 5
Write-ins 2
Exline Mayor
x-Gary Hull 26
Write-ins 2
Exline Council Member At-Large
x-Charles E. Coffman 26
x-Jim Burns 26
x-David Steele 25
x-Pat Proffitt (write-in) 10
x-Vicki Cowan 19
Write-ins scattering 6
Moravia Mayor
x-Roy Miller 112
William Lewis 64
Joe Cloyed (Write-in) 6
Write-ins scattering: 9
Moravia Council Member At-Large
(Note: Donald Havard’s name was drawn as the winner, breaking a two-way tie in voting with Ronald Deal. This race will not be official until Nov. 19, but results are not expected to change.)
x-Sheila Kirby 127
x-Donald Havard 64
Ronald Deal 64
Darcy Weilbrenner-Sheldon 53
Jonathen Mullins 27
Shawn Richardson 18
Terra Walker 7
Jayci Stewart 7
Write-ins 12
Moravia Council Member At-Large, to fill vacancy
x-George Bob Robinson 113
Write-in: Gary Ehrle 53
Write-ins: Scattering 12
Moulton Mayor
x-Jason D. Ogden 99
Write-ins 2
Moulton Council Member At-Large
x-Mary L. Boyd 85
x-Susan D. Fitzgerald 81
x-Terry L. Pangburn 54
Write-in: John Replogle 34
Write-ins: Scattering 15
Mystic Mayor
x-Write-in: Carl Clark 57
John Hatfield 38
Mystic Council Member At-Large
x-Tom Wendland 81
x-Debbie Waits 76
x-Brian E. Brown 71
x-John B. Warnick 67
x-James Hatfield 58
Rebecca Bills 35
Write-ins 25
Numa Mayor
x-Write-in: Michelle Kauzlarich 10
Numa Council Member At-Large
x-Donna L Sales 14
Write-ins 0
Plano Mayor
x-Richard Gorden 14
Write-ins 0
Plano Council Member At-Large
x-Emma Lee Leopard 15
x-Willa Dobbs 15
x-Marilyn Gorden 13
x-Thomas Wilson 13
x-Chad C. Clark 13
Write-ins 0
Rathbun Mayor
x-Barbara E Milburn 8
Write-ins 0
Rathbun Council Member At-Large
x-Richard M Glovas 8
x-Ronnie Milburn 8
x-Phyllis Gray 8
x-Ralph Gray 8
x-Mike Baker 8
Write-ins 0
Udell Mayor
x-Eric Wade Pace 8
Write-ins 0
Udell Council Member At-Large
x-Joseph Snow 8
x-Mary R Clark 8
x-Write-in: Brandie Ballanger 8
x-Write-in: Jesse Ballanger 7
x-Marilyn J Koehler 7
Write-ins: Scattering 1
Unionville, Iowa Mayor
x-Write-in: Krystal Bronson 14
Unionville, Iowa Council Member At-Large
x-Write-in: Richard Ewing 10
x-Write-in: Denise Ewing 11
x-Write-in: Sandy Snow 14
x-Write-in: Paula Ward 12
x-Write-in: Louise Ingram 11
Write-ins: Scattering 9
Centerville Community School District Director At-Large
x-Mike Moore 861
x-Kevin R Wiskus 694
x-Brooke Johnson 688
x-Kris Shondel 646
Travis Yeomans 528
Write-ins 29
Public Measure A: EMS income surtax renewal
x-Yes 1248
No 358