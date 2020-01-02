Local libraries will see slightly more from Appanoose County next fiscal year.
Supervisors on Thursday approved an additional $600 in funding for the Drake Public Library and an additional $150 to each of the Moravia and Moulton libraries.
JeNel Barth, Drake Public Library Director, and Dana Moritz, from the library’s board, requested additional funding from supervisors on Thursday as the library attempts to provide more adult and young adult programming.
Additional adult funding, Barth said, is estimated to cost about $5,000 each year. Young adult programming could be offered for another $5,000, she said.
“We’re just seeing that there’s different interests in that population group,” Barth said. “Those young adults, those 18-25-year-olds, are interested in different things.”
Barth said the Library has relied upon fundraising from the Friends of the Drake Public Library, which is funding the after school and summer reading programs at the Library.
The current library budget does not include any programming costs.
“We rely heavily on the fundraising efforts of our friends group,” Barth said. “But we would like to be able to get proper funding and secured funding for those opportunities and services that we can provide to those patrons.”
Most of the Drake Public Library’s patrons come from the 52544 zip code, which covers Centerville, Numa and Rathbun (6,944), according to numbers presented by Barth. There are 383 Mystic residents, 311 Cincinnati residents, 229 Moravia residents, 137 Exline residents and 132 Moulton residents make up other communities with a significant number of patrons utilizing the Drake Public Library.
The Drake Public Library is mostly financed by the city, though the county has kicked in a contribution yearly. Most recently, the contribution was $8,900 but supervisors voted to increase that to $9,500.
Funding for the Moravia and Moulton libraries by the county will raise from $5,750 to $5,900 each fiscal year, beginning with the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
In other action:
• Supervisors will continue to meet on the first and third Mondays of each month, at 9 a.m., barring holidays.
• Supervisors Mark Waits was re-appointed as chairman and supervisor Neal Smith was re-appointed as vice-chairman.
• The Daily Iowegian and Moravia Union were appointed as legal publications.
• Supervisors approved several committee appointments.
• Appanoose County Assessor Mike Barth presented to the board a desire to move his office’s files to the county’s current server, paying for necessary upgrades. A quote for the move came to $1,800 for materials and between $400 and $900 for labor. The move would be cheaper than replacing the Assessor Office’s current server, which needs to be replaced. The item was not on the agenda for action, therefore it was only a discussion.