The Appanoose County Supervisors approved the renewal of the EMS Income Surtax level ballot language. It will go to voters on Nov. 5.
It marks a renewal of the current income surtax. If approved by voters, local EMS agencies would receive a portion of the process until 2025. A simple majority is all that's needed to pass the measure.
Specifically, the approved language reads: "Shall the County of Appanoose continue to impose a local option income surtax for emergency medical services at a rate of one percent (1%) on the Iowa income tax of each individual residing in the County at the end of the individual’s applicable tax year for five (5) consecutive years commencing January 1, 2020?"
Supervisors also on Tuesday approved a new ordinance making it possible for the Appanoose-Davis-Lucas-Monroe office to enforce Iowa code when it comes to tanning beds in the county. The ordinance was spurred after the state announced a loss of funding would mean its state inspections bureau would no longer inspect tanning beds.
The ordinance adopts Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 641-46 into county ordinances and outlines inspections and penalties that can be levied by ADLM.
On the agenda was a bid from Superior Cable and Data for a new fire alarm system at the Appanoose County Courthouse. The bid totaled $27,610. Supervisors opted to table the bid until another can be received.