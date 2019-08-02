A local school supply donation drive will be this Saturday.
Organizers are encouraging locals to purchase and donate back-to-school supplies at the Centerville Walmart on Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Supplies needed are No. 2 pencils; 1-inch three-ring binders; 1 subject wide-ruled notebooks, two-pocket folders with and without prong fasteners; 24-color pencils; 24-count crayons; academic planner; Clorox wipes; Elmer’s school glue; facial tissues; geometry set; glue sticks; hand sanitizer; highlighters; red and blue ink pens; lead refills for mechanical pencils; mechanical pencils; notebook paper; pencil box; pencil sharpener; pink erasers; plain white copy paper; pocket dictionary; pocket thesaurus; primary composition notebooks; ruler; scientific calculator; scissors; standard white filler paper; staple remover; stapler; washable felt tip markers; eight-pack washable markers; white-out; write and erase white dividers; and snack and quart size ziplock bags.
Supplies will be distributed Aug. 13 at Centerville High School in conjunction with the Seida Extension Office, Hope Ministries and Salvation Army.