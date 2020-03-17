Elderly are among the most vulnerable victims of the coronavirus. As a result, stories are beginning to adjust their hours to offer exclusive windows for the elderly to shop.
Fareway is the latest to make an announcement. The store will be open from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. for those 65 years old and older or those with increased susceptibility to serious illnesses and expecting mothers. The store will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. for the remaining population. The store is also undertaking additional efforts to sanitize throughout the store and restock goods.
Dollar General made a similar announcement. Their store in Centerville will continue to be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. each day. However, the first hour is reserved for senior customers.
Walmart stores are limiting hours of operation to allow staff time to restock and sanitize. Beginning Sunday, the store changed its owners to be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Walmart has not announced any dedicated shopping time for the elderly or vulnerable populations.
Aldi has trimmed its store hours nationwide, with stores open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday evening that its stores would be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. The shortened hours will allow employees to clean and restock shelves. Hy-Vee convenience stores will operate under normal hours. Any dining areas in Hy-Vee stores are closed. Food service areas in Hy-Vee stores are offering carry-out only. Hy-Vee is requesting individuals able to shop in-store do so to keep Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders free for those who are unable to.