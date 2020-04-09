The $1,200-per-adult stimulus checks from the federal government will begin making their way to bank accounts next week. Additionally, state officials say those who are unemployed will begin receiving their extra $600 per week benefit.
The CARES Act which was passed in late March provided some $2.2 trillion for businesses and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Included in the bipartisan act was a $600 per week benefit for those who are unemployed. The benefit is in addition to the normal state benefits being received.
Iowa has announced it's ready to begin making this payment. The payment will be retroactive to the program’s start date on March 29, then continue weekly.
“We anticipate these payments will begin to go out next week, and once they do start to go out we will post an update on our website notifying people,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said Thursday.
For many on unemployment, their benefits with the $600 per week addition will effectively give them a pay increase over what they normally made on their jobs. Anyone receiving unemployment benefits qualifies for the additional payment, with an exception.
“I want to remind you that you cannot voluntarily quit your job, in an effort to obtain the weekly benefit or unemployment benefits,” Townsend said. “Voluntary quits are a disqualifier for unemployment benefits. You must be either laid off in a temporary layoff or have reduced hours to qualify for unemployment insurance benefits.”
The direct payments to Americans will begin next week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin confirmed the start of the payments to House Democrats Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
Americans with direct deposit will receive the payments first. The Internal Revenue Service is collecting this information from 2019 or 2018 tax filings and the Social Security Administrator.
Otherwise, the government will send out paper checks, which will likely take months and payments extending into the fall.
The IRS has said they are developing an online tool over the next few weeks for Americans to report their direct deposit information to the IRS to receive their payments quicker. In the meantime, TurboTax has announced a tool that does the same thing.
The tool is included int he TurboTax economic payment calculator on their website at https://turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check/. A TurboTax account is required, however.
Tax filers with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples will receive the full stimulus benefit. The government is sending one-time $1,200 payments for each individual, with an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
Filers above those income thresholds will receive some payments, but the amounts taper off depending on their earnings. Individuals with an adjusted gross income of more than $99,000 for single filers or $198,000 for joint filers with no children will not receive money.
Most Americans will not need to do anything to receive their stimulus payments, so long as they have filed a tax return for the 2018 or 2019 tax years, or receive Social Security income.