As professional and colleges sports leagues have steadily canceled games over Wednesday and Thursday, the high school ranks are beginning to see much the same.
The Iowa High School Speech Association told schools the upcoming all-state speech contest set for this weekend has been canceled.
Centerville was set to send a host of students that had qualified to Grinnell for the contest on Saturday.
The cancelation also includes the all-state festival scheduled for March 30 at the University of Northern Iowa.
A statement sent to schools stated the cancelation cited “dramatic changes over the last 24 hours and the ever changing landscape surrounding the COVID-19 virus warranted cancelation of the state contests.”
The statement says schools can hire judges to review and rate students. Students selected as an all-state speaker can still receive a medal and recognition.
Centerville has done just that and students will still compete locally for all-state recognition on Saturday.
On the athletics side, the Iowa High School Association placed restrictions on fans attending Friday’s state basketball tournament action. Each school will be allowed 100 fans to attend, free of charge. Those who purchased tickets will be refunded.
The association added they were continuing to monitor how the COVID-19 outbreak could affect spring sports events.
“We are actively planning for these impacts and will share more information as it becomes available,” a statement from the organization read.