Eight more local businesses have received state funds to aid in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant awards, announced between April 23-May 1, are in the second and third rounds of state funding to grant applicants. A total of $140,000 in additional funds has been awarded to Appanoose County businesses.
Receiving $25,000 each was Shark Fin Shears, Browns Shoe Fit (Centerville), and Centerville Monument.
Receiving $20,000 each was the North Side Diner and Simmons Building Materials.
Receiving $10,000 each was J&S Sports, LLC (Snap Fitness) and Happy Home Respite Services LLC.
Sheree Lange, who owns Sheree's Flip Flop Tumbling, received a $5,000 grant.
The Iowa Small Business Relief Program is now in its third funding phase, and originally included $24 million in funding from the state. Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated additional funding from the federal CARES Act to allow the Iowa Economic Development Authority to see out more grant awards.
The IEDA did not open for new applications, instead awarded grants from applications that were submitted in March but that didn’t receive money in the first round of funding.
The second funding phase, which ran from April 23-28, awarded $29 million. The third phase has funded $3.6 million so far.
The grants are in addition to those in Appanoose County announced in April that totaled $115,000 to six businesses: Gypsy Quarter, Dannco, Elite Trends, Wray's American Smoked Meats, Schwering Enterprises, and Flower-Tique.