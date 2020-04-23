OTTUMWA — Iowa officials announced 176 new confirmed cases on Thursday.
That figure represents an increase from the previous day, but remains well below the soaring totals seen earlier in the week as tests were rushed to new hotspots. There have been 3,924 confirmed cases in Iowa.
Six additional deaths brought the state’s toll to 96.
None of the new cases were in the immediate area.
The number of cases in Wapello County and the surrounding counties has been low compared to other areas of the state. But inconsistencies in reporting have caused confusion. Both local and state officials have announced additional cases in Wapello County only to later reclassify those patients.
There were additional discrepancies Thursday. Both state and local officials listed seven confirmed cases at the beginning of the day. When the state updated its count, though, it dropped Wapello County’s total to six.
Even with the inconsistencies, there is some encouraging news locally. Six of the seven Wapello County patients confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus have recovered, according to county officials. The state puts the figure at four, still a majority of patients.
During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Kim Reynolds explicitly linked testing to the eventual lifting of restrictions on activities in Iowa. She said more than 121,000 Iowans have completed assessments on testiowa.com, the process the state is using to handle initial screenings and plans for mass testing.
“We know that many more Iowans qualified for the testing than there are available appointments at this time,” she said. “So please know that we’re not up to capacity yet, but after the [testing] site is up and running this weekend we will be able to quickly ramp up and get more Iowans scheduled and more tests completed.”
Testing in southeast Iowa varies widely. State data shows 195 people have been tested in Wapello County, the approximate equivalent of one out of every 180.5 residents.
Davis County, on the other hand, has had 37 tests conducted. That’s one test for every 243.7 people. None of the Davis County tests have been positive.
Three broad areas of concern have emerged in Iowa as the pandemic has progressed: long-term care facilities, meat processing plants, and the state’s jails and prisons. Nearly half of the Iowa fatalities from the pandemic — and 10,000 nationally — have been connected to long-term care facilities. Processing plants have become centers for significant outbreaks, leading to large increases in the number of confirmed cases in Iowa.
There have been concerns about jails and prisons almost since the pandemic began, largely because it is almost impossible to physically distance inmates from each other beyond what cells allow for. The Iowa Medical and Classification Center, which serves as the intake facility for male inmates entering the prison system, has seen 13 inmates and three staff members test positive for the virus.
In Wapello County, Sheriff Don Phillips said a new, $58,008 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance will help protect both inmates and staff. The jail has borrowed an electrostatic cleaning machine from the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District, and will now be able to purchase two of their own.
The grant will also fund additional purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) and cover overtime pay. Phillips said in a statement the county is “ready to aggressively respond if we do have a case.”
Both staff and people being booked into the jail are screened for fevers, coughs or shortness of breath when they arrive.