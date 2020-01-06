State representatives visited with constituents in Centerville on Thursday, previewing the upcoming legislative session.
Lawmakers will converge into the Des Moines capital next week as the next legislative session begins on Jan. 13.
State Sen. Ken Rozenboom, an Oskaloosa Republican serving the 40th senate district, said the upcoming session, given it’s an election year, will be slightly shorter than last year’s.
State Rep. Holly Brink, an Oskaloosa Republican serving the 80th house district, said her first session lived up to hype last year.
“I will demonstrate that some people say your first year is like drinking from a fire hydrant,” Brink said. “I also feel it’s like standing at the bottom of Niagara Falls, and trying to learn everything.”
Issues raised included whether the state is ready to deal with waste from wind energy as the equipment is nearing the end of its life cycle, childcare and education.
Clean energy waste
One resident asked the lawmakers whether the state was ready for waste from wind energy that’s beginning to clog up with midwest landfills.
“We’re not ready for it yet,” Rozenboom replied. He stated he was skeptical of how clean green energy really is.
The Des Moines Register reported in November that a western Iowa windfarm was upgrading its wind turbines by replacing those originally installed. The result? The 120-foot long blades that occupy more than 100 wind turbines in the farm need to be disposed of.
For now, those blades were being sent to a landfil in Nebraska, the newspaper reported. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the blades on wind turbines have a lifespan of 20-25 years.
Rozenboom said this and the natural resources needed to construct a battery used in electric vehicles leaves him doubting green energy is all that green.
“We have a disposal problem there,” Rozenboom said. “I’m not trying to step on anybody’s toes, green energy is fine, but let’s be honest about it.”
He said it will be a focus on the natural resources committee that he chairs at the statehouse.
Substitute teachers
Retired educator Kelly Kauzlarich asked Brink and Rozenboom about addressing the substitute teacher shortage.
Kauzlarich said he worked previously with former state Rep. Larry Sheets on the issue. His suggestions included at least trimming the requirement that currently calls for substitute teachers to have a four-year degree to only require a two-year degree.
“Or, get real creative, and just let the school district hire whoever they want for a substitute teacher,” Kauzlarich said.
Even for Kauzlarich, he said, once he retires he surrenders his teaching license and must go through an additional licensing process in order to get his substitute license.
He also suggested that the requirement to be an Iowa licensed teacher in order to instruct driver’s education be removed.
Licensing in general, Rozenboom said, is on the horizon to be addressed. He pointed out that cutting hair in Iowa requires 2,600 hours of training, while continuing education requirements for lawyers are less than many other professions.
Classroom behavior
Rozenboom said he hopes the state will work to address student classroom behaviors, and said his college Sen. Amy Sinclair, a Republican of Allerton, who chairs the education committee is looking into that.
“I’m afraid that there’s not a lot we can do, but hopefully we can at least offer teachers some assurance that somebody has their back,” Rozenboom said.
Rozenboom also pointed to the child’s mental health system, which lawmakers still need to fund, he said.
“We know there’s unfinished business there,” he said.
Child-care and early education
“How do you plan to invest in our youngest Iowans, specifically high-quality, early childhood education and child care,” Jodi Maddy, the director of 4 Counties For Kids Area within the Early Childhood of Iowa, asked.
Brink spoke on the challenges of day care providers, which she said have razor-thin profit margins.
There’s a federal government program that provides grants to build for more access, and she said lawmakers have considered a similar state program.
She also wants to look at the licensing for a new daycare facility provider that she wants to ensure is a worthwhile process.
High turnover and low wages means day care centers often go through the licensing process frequently.
“There are several different key issues that we are working on and looking in to,” Brink said.