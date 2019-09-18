ALBIA — Eighteen-year-old Owen Pasa took the stand Wednesday, testifying that he felt his mother's actions following his father's death were suspicious.
His mother, Barbara Pasa, is accused of killing his father, Tim Pasa. Her trial on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson began this week.
Tim, 50, was found dead inside the family's burning home in Centerville on May 5, 2018. He worked at Lockridge, then was an EMT in Clarke County, and most recently worked customer service for the Alliant Energy call center in Centerville.
He was musically gifted as a guitar player, his son Owen recalled Wednesday.
The two were close, going on walks nearly daily and talking to each other.
"I was very close with him," Owen said. " ... I would say he was probably one of my closest friends."
Tim and Barbara were contemplating a divorce, and each had discussed it with Owen, he testified.
When firefighters were called to the Pasa home at 828 S. Park Ave. in Centerville on May 5, 2018, both Owen and his younger sister were on their way to a soccer tournament in Creston.
That morning, Barbara had cooked a large breakfast for the two. Owen said that was uncharacteristic of her.
Tim was absent from the breakfast, with Barbara telling the children he was sick the night before and still sleeping in his room.
The previous evening, on May 4, 2018, between 5-6 p.m. Owen and Tim enjoyed their last walk, Owen said in testimony Wednesday.
"He told me he thought he was ready to get a divorce," Owen said. " ... I was supportive because both of my parents were unhappy."
Tim carried on a conversation, could walk and speak well, and said he felt good that night, Owen said.
Following the walk, Tim and Owen returned to have a family pizza meal. Owen would then leave the home around 7-8 p.m. to hang out with friends, and returned home between 10-11 p.m. He saw his father Tim on the couch in the sunroom of the home. Owen woke his father to tell him goodnight, and noticed nothing abnormal about Tim.
The next morning, after he woke up and ate breakfast, Owen, who turned 18 on Sept. 13 and was 16 when his father died, and his sister drove to Lakeview Elementary School where they would meet the team bus to embark toward Creston on May 5, 2018.
As they were on the bus, Owen's sister was the first to get the news of a fire at their home.
"At first I was kind of confused," Owen said.
Owen texted his father, Tim, and asked what was going on and whether he was OK. Owen didn't get a response.
Then came a call from Barbara, alerting Owen to the fire but she didn't share information beyond that at the time. The team bus was turned around, and began heading back toward Centerville.
On the way back, as the siblings sat together, Owen and his sister learned of their father's death.
Beth Shilling, Owen and his sister's cousin and now guardian, picked the two up at Lakeview and brought them to the scene. There, Owen met his mother.
She told him that she had laid a candle out because the family dog, Dory, had an accident in the master bedroom.
Barbara, Owen and his sister went to Barbara's mother's home. There, Owen said, Barbara asked: "What can I do to make this better?"
"Which I thought was kind of odd," Owen recalled. She mentioned again multiple times that she had laid out a candle, Owen testified.
As suspicions grew, Owen began to take notes of Barbara's statements and demeanor that he deemed suspicious. He would share them with law enforcement.
Owen said he watched his mother's emotional grieving of a co-worker when he was between seven and 10 years old. In testimony Wednesday, Shilling said Barbara was emotional as well following the death of her uncle.
Both said Barbara didn't grieve the same this time.
"In my personal opinion, I felt her grieving patterns weren't what they usually were," Owen said. "That she was very calm."
Shilling was on the scene of the fire before Barbara, who was on her way to the Creston tournament and turned around. When Barbara arrived, Shilling said she ran over to her to give her a hug, which Barbara refused.
Shilling said Barbara never discussed Tim at the scene, but volunteered the information about lighting a candle. Describing Barbara's demeanor, Shilling said she was "very flat" and showed "no emotion."
Barbara insisted on seeing Tim's body in the ambulance, despite a police officer trying to talk her out of it. Once in the ambulance, Shilling said Barbara spent a long time in there.
"It just seemed odd that she would want to see him like that," Shilling said. "It just really bothered me at the time, that she was in there with him."
Someone from a local funeral home would eventually inform Barbara there would be an autopsy performed, which Shilling said upset Barbara.
Later that day, Shilling testified that Barbara said: "He might as well be cremated because he's halfway there anyway." The statement, Shilling said, was made at Barbara's mother's home the night of May 5, 2018.