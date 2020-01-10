Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.