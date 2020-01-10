Area schools have begun announcing early dismissals ahead of an expected winter storm on Friday.
- Centerville Schools: Dismissing two hours early. No evening activities.
- Moulton-Udell Schools: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m. No evening activities.
- Moravia Schools: Dismissing at Noon. No evening activities.
- Seymour Schools: Dismissing at Noon. No evening activities.
- The Centerville vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed. The girls varsity game will be made up on Jan. 25 starting at approximately 5:15 p.m. The boys varsity game will be made up on Jan. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
- The Moulton-Udell vs Mormon Trail basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
- The Moravia vs Murray basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
- The Seymour vs Lamoni basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Appanoose County, beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. Saturday. Over that period, 5-7 inches of snow are expected.
Additionally, the city of Centerville is implementing its snow ordinance, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.
During this time there will be no parking on any street within the city limits. However, parking will be permitted on the square from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. unless weather conditions require differently.
During the snow emergency citizens may park in their yard if no other location is available. If your vehicle is parked on the street during the snow emergency it is subject to being towed and the owner issued a citation.