Areas across Appanoose County saw up to four inches of snow on Friday, coupled with more than a tenth of an inch of ice that came after.
Roads continue to be slick into Monday, when Centerville Schools closed for the day and Moulton-Udell Schools were on a two-hour delay. Moravia and Seymour Schools were both already closed Monday due to professional development.
Crews have been challenged with attempting to thaw the ice off of the roads with temperatures restricting how useful the county road department’s supply of salt is. County Engineer Brad Skinner said as temperatures begin to warm Monday and Tuesday, and more traffic begins hitting the roads, they should improve significantly.
The snow and ice also coincided with some bitterly cold temperatures over the weekend.
On Sunday and early Monday morning, the low temperature reached minus 2 degrees. The wind chill dropped as low as minus 20 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will warm, but this week brings more chances of snow in the forecast. The high on Tuesday is expected to hit 24 degrees while temperatures Wednesday are expected to be slightly above freezing, with a high of 34 degrees.
Wednesday brings the next considerable precipitation chance. Forecasters believe there’s between a 60-80 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, starting with just snow and then possibility transitioning to rain/snow.
There are other chances of rain and snow Thursday and Friday, above 50 percent both days.