Indian Hills Community College and Chariton Valley Regional Housing Trust Fund held an open house with students, faculty and the community to celebrate the construction of their sixth home.
The latest home constructed by IHCC Construction Technology program students at 721 North Haynes Avenue includes two guest bedrooms, a spacious master bedroom with an impressive master bathroom, an open concept kitchen and a large, partially finished basement.
Students chose calm, neutral colors and added an industrial touch on the home to allow the future owner more options and freedom for decorating. The home also includes plenty of storage, a deck, porch and attached garage. It is also energy efficient.
“We had a lot of freedom when it came down to how things looked, and we were able to apply our own ideas to the house,” said first-year student Ben Parcel.
A native of Kansas City, Parcel wasn’t planning to attend college after high school. However, his grandfather, who resides in Centerville, convinced him to enroll in the program.
“It’s been really cool to get hands-on work and earn a degree outside the classroom,” said Parcel.
The home is listed at $160,000 and was built for low-income families. Dean of IHCC Centerville campus Noel Gorden stated there are a number of potential buyers, and the open house attracted many from the community. Students were present to give tours of the home.
“It’s amazing how many people are interested in buying the home already,” said Gorden. “These students put a lot of love and a lot of work into this home, and I am so proud of them.”