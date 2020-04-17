Local businesses experiencing lost revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown receive more than $115,000 in grant funding last week.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced in four batches last week grant awards to small businesses under a program launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
In Appanoose County, six businesses received funding in the first round.
Gypsy Quarter and DANNCO both received $25,000 in funding. Elite Trends (The Hall Tree) and Wray’s American Smoked Meats both received $20,000. Schwering Enterprises received $15,000 in funding and Flower-Tique received $10,000.
The program offered between $5,000 and $25,000 to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that had a projected revenue loss of greater than 75% and businesses that were among the first to be ordered to close were given priority in the grant awards.
Businesses had to submit a description of the economic impacts they’ve fasted, revenue loss estimated, a three-month income statement, and a comparison of revenues between March 2019 and March 2020.
The state’s funds for the program have been depleted, the Iowa Economic Development Authority said. Additional awards, if more funding becomes available, would be drawn from the applicants received who did not receive funding.
Statewide, more than $24 million was awarded through the program.