One of two incumbents won re-election to the Centerville Community School District Board of Education, with three new faces joining the board.
Brooke Johnson won her re-election bid with 688 votes to the at-large seat. There were four open, and each are four-year terms.
Mike Moore is one of the three new faces to the board. He received the most votes of any candidate Tuesday, according to unofficial results. With all 10 precincts reporting, Moore received a total of 861 votes.
"Thank you to everyone who supported me today with your votes," Moore wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. "Thank you for trusting me to make our educational system the best it can be."
Kevin Wiskus, with 694 votes, and Kris Shondel, with 646 votes, will also join the council.
Incumbent Travis Yeomans did not win his bid for re-election, receiving 528 votes.
"I want to say to the Citizens of the Centerville School District that it was a great honor and a great pleasure to have served you for four years," Yeomans wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. He added a testament to America's freedom to vote and to the citizens who exercised that right Tuesday.
There were 29 write-ins.
Another incumbent, Angela Ocker, did not run for re-election this year.