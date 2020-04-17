April 17 2020 snow

An image from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning on the north side of Centerville near Fogle True Value.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office is advising that residents of the county stay home if they can while road crews work to catch up from a significant overnight snowfall.

State highways have largely been cleared, the sheriff's office said in an update posted at 7 a.m. Friday. However, the heavy snow continues to be cleared from other roads around the county.

"At 7:00 a.m. State Highways are plowed and wet," the sheriff's office said. "City streets and County roads are being plowed. The snow is heavy to push so be patient."

At 6 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office reported these roads in some places still had more than 10 inches of snow on top of them.

Early snow reports measured between 8-10 inches of snowfall across Appanoose County, with totals growing higher moving south toward the Iowa/Missouri border.

