The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office is advising that residents of the county stay home if they can while road crews work to catch up from a significant overnight snowfall.
State highways have largely been cleared, the sheriff's office said in an update posted at 7 a.m. Friday. However, the heavy snow continues to be cleared from other roads around the county.
"At 7:00 a.m. State Highways are plowed and wet," the sheriff's office said. "City streets and County roads are being plowed. The snow is heavy to push so be patient."
At 6 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office reported these roads in some places still had more than 10 inches of snow on top of them.
Early snow reports measured between 8-10 inches of snowfall across Appanoose County, with totals growing higher moving south toward the Iowa/Missouri border.