Congressman Dave Loebsack announced today that he has invited Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson to be his guest at the State of the Union address in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Anderson has 36 years of law enforcement experience, including the past 20 years as Sheriff. Each Member of Congress is allotted one ticket to invite a guest to the State of the Union speech.
“I am proud to welcome Sheriff Anderson to Washington and have him join me in attending the State of the Union address,” Loebsack said in a statement. “Our law enforcement officers stand ready to serve the moment they are needed. They are also cherished members of their communities. I believe we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women who serve, and I feel privileged to bring attention to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement officers for this State of the Union address.”
Sheriff Anderson has worked within the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office for the past 34 years, holding various positions including Jailer, Clerk, Communications Specialist, Jail Administrator, Deputy Sheriff and Chief Deputy Sheriff prior to becoming the Sheriff. He is a graduate of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy; a graduate of the FBI National Academy; past president of the Iowa State Sheriff’s and Deputies Association; and past president of the Iowa State Association of Counties. Sheriff Anderson is currently a member of the Mid-State Organized Crime Information Center.