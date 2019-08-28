This September Drake Public Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, to makerspaces and in-person or virtual homework help, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. For example, our Summer Reading Program, After School Programs, Little Listeners and Adult/Family Information Presentations.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” says Library Director, JeNel Barth “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital tools such as our public bay computers, as well as other lifelong learning resources.”
This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on adventure as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please visit Drake Public Library in person or call us at 641-856-6676.
Drake Public Library will be a welcoming center for lifelong learning. We celebrate the freedom to read, discover and discuss.