The older man that was Appanoose County’s second confirmed case of the COVID-19 has become the county’s second death.
In Saturday’s data release by the state of Iowa, the state listed the older adult as one of the 10 new deaths reported by the state of Iowa. The statewide count of patients with COVID-19 that have died grew to 74 Saturday.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department confirmed the death Saturday morning, and said the male did have underlying medical conditions.
"Appanoose County Health Department is deeply saddened to announce that another Appanoose County resident passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection," a statement from the department read. "Our team at the health department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones at this terrible time."
Local health officials reported the case on April 15. The 61-80-year-old male was the county’s second case, and the MercyOne Centerville Medical Center confirmed he had been admitted into an isolate room at the hospital.
Additional details about his death were not immediately available Saturday morning.
Appanoose County’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus, was announced by local officials on March 26. Officials announced on April 5 that patient, an 80-plus-year-old male, had also died from complications related to the disease.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department urged citizens to remain vigilant in preventing further spread of the disease.
"We acknowledge the frustrations and anxieties Appanoose County citizens are experiencing," the department said in a statement. "We urge people to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable."
To prevent the spread, officials ask the public to limit travel out of their homes to only essential trips. Practice social distancing by remaining at least six feet apart, wash hands for more than 20 seconds, and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or arm.
Anyone who is ill should stay home and isolate themselves.
The COVID-19 disease is mild in as many as 80% of cases. However, it can cause severe respiratory issues and lead to death in other cases, particularly in older or immunocompromised populations.
Statewide, Iowa reported 181 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, bringing the state’s total to 2,513.
There were 88 recoveries reported, bringing the state’s total of recovered cases to 1,095.
Iowa reported 1,155 new negative tests, bringing that total to 21,792.
In Appanoose County, 54 residents have tested negative for the disease as of Friday morning, up from the previous day’s report of 43.
Nearby, a new case was added in Wapello County, where there are now seven confirmed cases of the disease. There are still no confirmed cases in contiguous counties of Davis, Wayne, Monroe and Putnam.