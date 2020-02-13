The following are winter-weather related announcements for Friday, Feb. 14:
Centerville Schools: 2-hour delay. Buses will run on hard surfaces only.
Moravia Schools: 2-hour delay.
Moulton-Udell Schools: 2-hour delay.
Seymour Schools: 2-hour delay, no 3-year-old preschool.
Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local journalists who cover news and sports in the community. Support your local newspaper today by subscribing for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions or by calling our circulation department at 641-856-6336.