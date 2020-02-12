The following are weather-related announcements for Thursday, Feb. 13:
Centerville Schools: CLOSED Thursday
Moravia Schools: NOW CLOSED
Moulton-Udell Schools: 2-hour delay
Seymour Schools: NOW CLOSED
