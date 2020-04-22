One of the Centerville Community School District’s three band instructor positions will be left empty for next school year, district officials have decided. Five other positions in the district are also not being filled.
The decision comes after the district offered an aggressive early retirement plan this year, with $50,000 going to any teacher who qualified for the plan and opted to retire early.
That process was completed before Christmas and since then the district’s administration team of principals and superintendent Tom Rubel made some personnel and financial decisions on which positions to change or replace.
The purpose of offering early retirement, as the district has done the past three years, is to save money. More tenured teachers, who are the highest paid of the teacher pool due to their experience, are offered the early retirement incentive. By voluntarily leaving their position, the district can either replace them, commonly with less experienced teachers, fill the positions by re-assigning other employees, or leave the position vacant.
Reducing the workforce through attrition is key for the district, given their desire to avoid layoffs.
“We don’t want to lay people off,” Rubel said. “We don’t want to put people out of work. That has been a high priority for the district for the past few years because there’s nothing more detrimental to the culture of an organization than when you have to lay a bunch of people off.”
Early retirement programs and reducing its workforce through attrition are how the district does that. These moves come as many rural districts face declining enrollment — Centerville budgets an enrollment loss of 10 students per year — and inconsistent levels of state aid increases.
(Centerville’s certified enrollment was 1,318.8 students in the current school year, down from 1,497.4 students 10 years ago and from about 1,670 students 20 years ago.)
Iowa Legislators this year approved a 2.3% increase to the state supplemental aid program, the largest in the pool of state dollars sent to districts. However, this money is allocated based on enrollment and isn’t simply a flat increase to funding districts receive.
In Centerville’s case, the 2.3% increase in effect becomes a 1% funding increase for the school district, after factoring in their enrollment decline in the past year. That means about $100,000 of additional money is incoming from the state.
As Rubel and the district negotiate with the teacher’s union with mutual hopes of increased teacher salaries, Rubel noted that the extra $100,000 from the state doesn’t go far when spread around to roughly 230 employees.
Additionally, the school is actively trying to temper its spending. Schools see their general fund spending capped by Iowa code based on a variety of factors, including enrollment.
This spending cap (also referred to as the district’s spending authority or maximum authorized budget), is key to the complicated world of school district finance. Districts that overspend this authority face consequences, including potential reviews by state boards. Overspending could even lead to the state taking control of the district’s finances, depending on the circumstances.
The Centerville Community School District isn’t near that level yet. But the district wants to keep a healthy buffer between the amount it spends and is legally allowed to.
For the fiscal year that ended June 2013, the district had about $4.1 million in their unspent authorized budget, the financial buffer between the district’s actual expenses and what they are legally allowed to spend.
That number has steadily declined since. The district is estimated to end the current fiscal year in June with about $1.8 million left in its authorized budget.
Over that time period, the amount the district is allowed to spend has remained roughly the same, teetering between $17 million to $17.8 million. In the current fiscal year, the district was capped at an estimated $17.4 million for general fund expenses (not all expenses a district faces are counted in this total). Meanwhile, general fund spending has increased from $13.1 million to $15.6 million over the last seven fiscal years.
Thus, comes the district’s decision to not fill some positions that are now vacant through early retirement. Rubel said these positions are not permanently cut, preferring to term the cuts as suspensions.
“There’s nothing locked into it,” Rubel said.
The positions being left vacant for the upcoming school year are two classroom teachers, an instrumental band instructor and a study hall supervisor. Additionally, a couple of assistant coaching positions won’t be filled, and some hours could be reduced in the transportation department.
Rubel said each year the district has offered early retirement, they’ve had at least one position that went unfilled.
“We run the numbers, we look at it ... together as a team, then we tell the board like I did [Tuesday] night,” Rubel said.
The news of the instrumental band vacancy quickly caught steam on Facebook, as the district plans to go from three band instructors across grades 5-12 to two for the upcoming school year.
Rubel said Tyler Morgan and Daniel Vanderlinden are in the process of designing what the next school year will look like for band students. He said they are being given latitude in their decision on how to best use the reduced staffing levels.
“Tyler and Daniel are guys that are advocates of band programs,” Rubel said. “They’re very competent at what they do.”
“I just got to trust that Daniel, and Tyler, and our principals will try to do the best they can,” he added.
How band education will be provided this year in the district is still in the planning stages and not yet ready for the public eye.
Rubel said all the positions being suspended will be re-evaluated later and if warranted and affordable, could be re-instated.
Through the cuts and some other smaller decisions that are related, the district projects a savings of about a half-million dollars. These cuts will help the district as it moves to improve the district’s spending authority ratio to a more comfortable margin.
“If we do certain things, I think at the end of five years we’re going to be sitting really good,” Lisa Swarts, the district’s business manager, said.
Also on Rubel’s mind is potential economic impacts for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rubel and many school districts are concerned with dollars from the statewide sales tax and property tax receipts, compiled with decisions the state could make as far as revising how much state funding districts will receive.
Rubel pointed to 2003 when then-Gov. Tom Vilsack ordered $45.7 million in cuts to Iowa’s public school districts after a $62 million state budget shortfall. The cut came late in the game for district budgets and led to some snap decisions that included teacher furloughs and spending cuts.
“What I’m sitting here thinking right now … is, ‘Folks, we’re darn fools if we think that we may not get a budget cut … again this year,’” Rubel said. Beyond that, the economic impact could affect the legislature’s discussion on allowable growth in their 2021 session.
About 80% of the district’s budget is spent on staff salaries and benefits.
“The rest of it is your electrical bill, your buses, and all of those types of things,” Rubel said. “So, you get into a position where you’ve got to make some decisions on what you know.”