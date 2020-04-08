The Centerville Community School District will hold its property tax rate steady for a fourth consecutive fiscal year.
The board on Monday after no public comment approved the budget for the fiscal year which begins in July. The property tax rate is $18.73 per $1,000. The upcoming fiscal year will be the fourth straight year at that rate.
“It’s been for a number of years now the board has set the goal of living within the resources that that $18.73 [tax rate] generates,” said Centerville School Board President Marty Braster. “In other words, keeping that level, as much as possible.”
The board expects to generate about $4.9 million in revenue from local property taxpayers, but most of the revenues to operate the district come from other sources. The district is budgeting to receive about $12.3 million from state funding.
Total revenues from all sources are expected to total about $27.3 million in the fiscal year that will run from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021. Total expenditures are budgeted for $21.1 million.
Pandemic response
The school board approved a resolution on the district’s pandemic response. In essence, the resolution allows some exceptions to district policy during the unprecedented times caused by the spread of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.
“The experience itself is something nobody in the school business, that I know of, has experienced,” Centerville Schools Superintendent Tom Rubel said. “For us to continue to do business with the practices that we have, the board needs to adopt this [resolution].”
During the closure caused by the virus spread, the district will continue to pay all hourly and non-exempt employees through April 30, which is the time period that schools have been ordered closed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“I’m not in a position to speculate what’s going to happen after April 30, so I won’t speculate — I’ll just guess,” Rubel said. “I would assume that we may be back in front of the board again sometime down the road.”
Certified and exempt employees will remain employed until the number of contracted days have been fulfilled. In order to be considered a fulfilled contract day, the contracted employee must report for duty on-site if they are an essential employee or otherwise must report from a remote location.
Rubel said the district had already budgeted to pay these employees.