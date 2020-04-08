The Centerville Community School Board had been gathering information and was soon slated to make a decision on large building projects it would bring to voters.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Given the government’s restriction on large gatherings, one meeting was already cancelled that had been planned to discuss the projects in late March.
Another meeting for later this month will be cancelled, as well. That meeting was to discuss finances.
The hope was that the board could determine a finalized master facility plan before July this year of a finalized plan the board would take action on. The plan in the draft phase identifies approximately $28 million worth of potential improvements, but the district’s financial cabilities will restrict the board to less than $20 million of spending.
“I personally think that we still had a lot of questions to answer on that,” school board member Mike Moore said. “But since this [the virus response] came up I think this should be our priority.”
Another board member, Kevin Wiskus said now probably isn’t a good time to be making firm decisions.
“I have thought about it, and thinking that it’s probably not a good time to be taking action on anything like this,” Wiskus said.
Instead of the work session planned for later this month, the board is going to ask the district’s financial adviser to send an updated report to them on numbers and the feasibility of funding.
Centerville Schools Superintendent Tom Rubel said that the district will take those financial numbers and then monitor the virus situation over the next 1-2 months.
In February, the board begin combing through survey responses on various potential projects from both the community and staff members of the district.