Study is continuing on whether the district will again offer early retirement to its staff. In recent times, the program was offered as the district was nearing financial distress. Better times financially is prompting a review of whether the program is needed.
The Centerville Community School Board Monday reviewed projections of the district’s management fund, with potential scenarios and their effect on the budget.
Still to come would be the program’s projected effects in other areas of the district’s finances, as well as a discussion on whether the board feels the program should be offered again.
The program has typically allowed employees as young as 55 years old, and having worked at least 10 consecutive years for the district, to retire early. Reimbursement for unused sick leave, a lump sum payment and other benefits were included in the arrangement.
Superintendent Tom Rubel told the board that district-wide there are 27 employees who would be eligible under those guidelines this year.
“This has always been marketed as a financial decision,” Rubel said. “This is not a signal to anybody in the district that we want you to leave, because we’ve got a lot of good teachers that are very mature in their profession, we have them in the middle and we have some young folks. I believe that makes for a good ... learning organization when you have that balance.”
Rubel said if the program will be offered this year, he’d like to have an idea of who will be taking early retirement by December to be able to better prepare and strategize which positions would be replaced and to find those replacements.
In other action:
• The board approved an out of state trip for the Centerville robotics club. They received a grant to begin a drone program, and the out of state trip to Omaha, Nebraska on Nov. 23 and to a location to be announced on Jan. 4 offers them a chance to compete in a drone competition. There are 10 students in the high school robotics club and 48 in the middle school club. Adviser Kim Mitchell said six kids are on the drone team.
• The next step toward refinancing $3.15 million in bonds was taken after a public hearing. The resolution allows the board to refinance up to $3.75 million, but the board is refinancing a $3.15 million bond taken against future state sales tax revenues to save about $160,000.
• In a split vote, the board approved a change order for a safety shut off switch on the boiler at Lakeview Elementary School. Board member Travis Yeomans was a no vote, after voicing concerns that the architect should pick up the tab since it was left out of the blueprints. The change order adds $1,144 to the Lakeview construction project, largely as the change is labor-extensive.
• Board members approved an annual fundraising calendar for the various sports and clubs at the school district. Board president Marty Braster proposed that the board consider researching how much each fundraising effort raises, and determine whether the board could just provide the money instead of having multiple fundraisers being presented to residents and businesses.
• Rubel informed the board that on Monday, Oct. 21, there will be a work session with district financial advisers and strategists beginning at 5 p.m.