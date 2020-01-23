City officials are exploring a local option sales tax to fund the construction of a new law center in Centerville.
City Administrator Jason Fraser says the proposal stems from two failed jail bond issues and input provided by community members in previous public meetings, where many have expressed they oppose an increase in property taxes to fund the project.
As a result, the county financial advisor proposed funding the project through local option sales tax. LOST is often used as a means of raising funds for specific local or area projects, such as improving area streets, roads or existing infrastructure.
Fraser says the LOST would cover the cost of the project, which is now estimated between $6-8 million. However, the city would need to contribute 13.5%, or approximately $70,000 to $75,000 per year. This contribution would be offset by reducing the city’s Service Agency Fund, Fraser says. This number is based on a current revenue rate of $560,431.60 per year.
The city will also have to issue a public vote in conjunction with the county in order to implement new LOST allocations to fund the project.
“The expectation is the county is going to shift their local option sales tax to fund a public safety center and use that as the revenue for the revenue bond,” says Fraser.
In 2004 and 2011, the community of Centerville voted to adopt a 1 percent LOST. Reauthorization of the city’s LOST is required before June 2023, so Fraser says the timing of this discussion is especially convenient for the city.
The city’s current LOST has a ten-year sunset date, or expiration date. Fraser recommends the sunset date of the new LOST be proposed in conjunction with the county’s, which would likely result in a 20-year sunset period, or possibly no expiration date at all.
Fraser says the goal is to have the LOST on a ballot in September. In the meantime, the city must approve all formal agreements and resolutions by June.
“If this were to fail, we would have additional opportunities to come back and tweak it a little bit, to make it more palpable,” says Fraser. “We get more bites at the apple on this to get it right, but I think this is a pretty good proposal.”