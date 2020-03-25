The water is safe to drink.
Rathbun Regional Water Association, which in one way or another supply drinking water to residents of Appanoose County and across a swath of southern Iowa and northern Missouri, continues to operate and says there's no known concern with coronavirus and drinking water.
"RRWA has taken and will continue to take steps necessary to ensure that a reliable supply of safe drinking water is available for our members-customers," RRWA CEO and COO John Glenn wrote in a letter. "RRWA’s water treatment process includes filtration and disinfection which are effective methods to remove and inactivate the virus that causes COVID‐19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the COVID‐19 virus has not been detected in drinking water."
Meanwhile, during the outbreak, the offices and facilities at RRWA are closed to the public. Bill payments can be made in person only by using the drop box at the office at 16166 Highway J29, Centerville, IA 52544. Call RRWA at 800-233-8849 or email rrwainc@rrwa.net if needing assistance related to water service.
"RRWA is committed to protecting the health and well‐being of our employees," Glenn said. "While you may experience a delay in customer service as a result of the measures we implement, RRWA will strive to assist you in a timely manner with requests related to your water service."
For more information about COVID‐19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019‐ncov/ and the Iowa Department of Public Health website at https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging‐health‐issues/novel‐coronavirus.