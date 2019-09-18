Ronald McDonald House recently received a $5,000 donation from Hy-Vee, Inc. to provide Home Away From Homes for out of town families with critically ill children. Family’s travel to Des Moines to seek the medical care needed to treat and manage their child’s illness.
“We’re so grateful to Hy-Vee for their support of the important work we do in central Iowa," said Brenda Miller, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House said.
“Hy-Vee’s whole team is here to be a helpful smile to everyone we serve, and we share that commitment to helping others with Ronald McDonald House," said Brad Waller, assistant vice president of community relations for Hy-Vee. “We’re proud to partner with Ronald McDonald House as they serve those in central Iowa. We know that by working together, we can make a stronger community and a brighter future for all of us.”